Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $20,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PSX traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.29.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

