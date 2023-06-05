Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Robert W. Baird

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia Trading Up 5.7 %

NYSE PHR opened at $32.65 on Friday. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.59.

Insider Activity at Phreesia

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $83.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.64 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 53.89% and a negative return on equity of 50.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 3,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $107,134.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,028,283.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 3,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $107,134.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,028,283.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $35,614.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,959.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,863 shares of company stock worth $834,743 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 159.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 153,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 94,639 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Phreesia by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Phreesia by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.