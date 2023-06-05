Piper Sandler Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $130.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZS. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Zscaler from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Zscaler from $275.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $142.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $194.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 41.57% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $665,194.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,595,209.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637 in the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,230,000 after buying an additional 162,289 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Zscaler by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,237,000 after buying an additional 2,909,057 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $233,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 14.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,544,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,452,000 after purchasing an additional 190,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

