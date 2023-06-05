PJT Partners Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th.

PJT Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 71.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PJT Partners has a payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PJT Partners to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Shares of PJT opened at $68.52 on Monday. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $59.61 and a 52 week high of $83.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.08.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PJT. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 19.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in PJT Partners by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in PJT Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

