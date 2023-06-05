Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.42

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.42 and last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 167335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.73.

Plains GP Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Plains GP

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 97.27%.

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 256,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains GP

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 41.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,007 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 10,874,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,462 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,491,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,254,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,229,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

