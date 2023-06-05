POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.
POINT Biopharma Global Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ PNT opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $11.13. The company has a market cap of $979.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.12.
POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $226.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
