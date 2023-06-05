Pointe Capital Management LLC Acquires 586 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $2.65 on Monday, reaching $130.96. 1,261,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,258. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $175.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

