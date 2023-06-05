Pointe Capital Management LLC Buys 263 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $212.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,509. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $217.20. The company has a market capitalization of $293.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

