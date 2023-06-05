Pointe Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pointe Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,166,000. M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 141,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE NEE traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $73.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,056,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,128,539. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $148.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

