Pointe Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pointe Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE XOM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.86. 5,254,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,149,854. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.41 and its 200-day moving average is $110.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.28.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

