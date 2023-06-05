Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pointe Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 714,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $68,180,000 after acquiring an additional 130,279 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS Health Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

CVS traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,130,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,922,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.43.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

