Pointe Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA increased its position in Linde by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 29,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Linde by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 714,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Linde by 1,254.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,264,000 after acquiring an additional 210,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.76.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $365.26. The company had a trading volume of 875,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,337. The stock has a market cap of $179.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.26. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $373.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,151 shares of company stock worth $23,127,288. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Further Reading

