Pointe Capital Management LLC Purchases 30,037 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 116,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 28,201 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 72,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,844,975. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.88. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $77.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.1952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

