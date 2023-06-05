Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 458 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,984 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.18.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $27.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,175,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,362,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.78.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

