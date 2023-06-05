Pointe Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pointe Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695,017 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,583,000 after buying an additional 2,113,214 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,715,000 after buying an additional 1,192,100 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,450,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,855,000 after purchasing an additional 600,749 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,445,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,373,000 after acquiring an additional 591,463 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.99. The stock had a trading volume of 24,006,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,715,420. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.34. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

