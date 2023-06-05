PotCoin (POT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $155.11

PotCoin (POT) traded up 149.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $469,405.94 and approximately $155.11 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 110.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.08 or 0.00337168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013848 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00018367 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000798 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000501 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003905 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,340,057 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

