Premier Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,209 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Premier Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,441,000 after purchasing an additional 142,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 27,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.72 on Monday, hitting $138.75. 3,470,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,686,063. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

