Premier Asset Management LLC Acquires 577 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PM traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,152. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.88 and its 200 day moving average is $98.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $107.72. The company has a market capitalization of $140.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.