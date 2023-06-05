Premier Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,336 Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,393,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,249,000 after buying an additional 324,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after acquiring an additional 78,584 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,287,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,558,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,363,000 after acquiring an additional 21,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 365,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,714. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $26.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average is $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.22.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $373.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.19 million. Research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VIRT. TheStreet lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,631,482.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

