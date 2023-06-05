Premier Asset Management LLC Buys 575 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Albemarle by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 70,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,344,000 after buying an additional 32,679 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.74.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Albemarle stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.75. 630,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,110. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 22.77 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $249,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

