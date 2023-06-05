Premier Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Premier Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the quarter. Steel Dynamics comprises 1.9% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.63.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.64. The stock had a trading volume of 565,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 4.15. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.