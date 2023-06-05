Premier Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Premier Asset Management LLC increased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in KLA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KGI Securities cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.89.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total transaction of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,850.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,634,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,401 shares of company stock valued at $15,585,942. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLAC traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $459.85. 354,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,291. The firm has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $473.97.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.21%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

