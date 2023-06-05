Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 8,325 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Premier Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,325 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.75. 32,431,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,134,176. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $130.79. The firm has a market cap of $191.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.96, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.92.
Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices
In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $138,633,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,765 shares of company stock valued at $11,008,010. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.69.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
