Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 8,325 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Premier Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,325 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.75. 32,431,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,134,176. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $130.79. The firm has a market cap of $191.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.96, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $138,633,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,765 shares of company stock valued at $11,008,010. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.69.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

