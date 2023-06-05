Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Rating) was up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.96 and last traded at $16.89. Approximately 212,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 207,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

In other Prime Medicine news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,242,337.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 125,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,940 over the last 90 days. 24.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prime Medicine Inc is a biotechnology company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies. Prime Medicine Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

