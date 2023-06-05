Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Rating) was up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.96 and last traded at $16.89. Approximately 212,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 207,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.
Prime Medicine Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Prime Medicine
In other Prime Medicine news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,242,337.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 125,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,940 over the last 90 days. 24.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Prime Medicine
Prime Medicine Inc is a biotechnology company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies. Prime Medicine Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prime Medicine (PRME)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.