PROG (NYSE:PRG) Shares Gap Down to $34.16

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2023

Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRGGet Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.16, but opened at $32.48. PROG shares last traded at $32.40, with a volume of 63,718 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Loop Capital lowered shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday.

PROG Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.46. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.12.

PROG (NYSE:PRGGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. PROG had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $655.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of PROG in the first quarter valued at about $4,770,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 30.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 15,302 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 55.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PROG

(Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.