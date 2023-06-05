PROG (NYSE:PRG) Shares Gap Down to $34.16

Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.16, but opened at $32.48. PROG shares last traded at $32.40, with a volume of 63,718 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Loop Capital lowered shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday.

PROG Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.46. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. PROG had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $655.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of PROG in the first quarter valued at about $4,770,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 30.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 15,302 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 55.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Further Reading

