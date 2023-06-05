Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $78.75 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Prom has a market capitalization of $78.75 million and $2.49 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Prom has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $4.31 or 0.00015948 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.30125501 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,285,522.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

