ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Stock Price Up 9.3%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) shares rose 9.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 24,816,316 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 60,893,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Up 11.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 318.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

