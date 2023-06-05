Prostatis Group LLC Acquires Shares of 21,727 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.3% of Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after purchasing an additional 107,837 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,570,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,266,000 after buying an additional 214,916 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,792,000 after acquiring an additional 36,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,448,000 after buying an additional 204,638 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,201. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.29. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

