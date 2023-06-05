Prostatis Group LLC Buys Shares of 604,905 ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 604,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,697,000. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for approximately 5.6% of Prostatis Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 20,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 36,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 20,417,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,533,109. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $17.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.33.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

