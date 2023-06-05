Proton (XPR) One Day Volume Reaches $1.19 Million

Proton (XPR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $17.87 million and $1.19 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Proton has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Proton

Proton’s launch date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,030,198,382 coins and its circulating supply is 17,697,344,237 coins. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

