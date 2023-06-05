Providence First Trust Co Buys New Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $132,551,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 495,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,999,000 after purchasing an additional 290,187 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in McKesson by 7,667.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 230,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,191,000 after buying an additional 227,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 559,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,886,000 after purchasing an additional 158,309 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,551 shares of company stock worth $9,480,211. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McKesson Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.17.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $393.31. 202,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,966. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $298.69 and a one year high of $401.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.74.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

