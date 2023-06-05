Providence First Trust Co Has $1.36 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Providence First Trust Co lessened its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $317.19. The stock had a trading volume of 288,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.71. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.70 and a one year high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Stories

