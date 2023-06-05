Providence First Trust Co Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Providence First Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Providence First Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $265.74. 338,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,184. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.20 and its 200-day moving average is $234.18. The stock has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $265.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.