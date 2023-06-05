Providence First Trust Co Has $6.72 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Providence First Trust Co lessened its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Providence First Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 9,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 8,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCLT traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $77.28. 524,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,256. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.78 and its 200-day moving average is $78.10. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $68.68 and a 1-year high of $85.89.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

