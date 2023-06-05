Providence First Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Providence First Trust Co cut its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 157.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 248.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,815,000 after purchasing an additional 106,248 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $356,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

BATS:IYT traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $230.25. 284,988 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $794.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.13.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

