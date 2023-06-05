Providence First Trust Co Sells 1,991 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Providence First Trust Co decreased its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 920,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,347,000 after purchasing an additional 138,544 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 307,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS:NEAR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.52. 428,373 shares of the company were exchanged. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average of $49.47.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.