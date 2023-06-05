Providence First Trust Co Sells 370 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Providence First Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IWS traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.63. 97,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,940. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.33.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

