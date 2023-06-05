Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 695.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Prudential Financial by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.19. 694,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,162. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 922.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.