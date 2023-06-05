PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

PubMatic Stock Performance

PUBM opened at $18.17 on Monday. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,836 shares in the company, valued at $600,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,836 shares in the company, valued at $600,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 3,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $50,457.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,784 shares in the company, valued at $188,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,788 shares of company stock worth $690,748. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in PubMatic during the first quarter worth about $21,971,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in PubMatic by 471.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 621,258 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,863,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 356,107 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 260.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 487,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 351,918 shares during the period. 41.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

