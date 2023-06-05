Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $34.25 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,142.05, a P/E/G ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,388,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,403,000 after acquiring an additional 203,732 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,395,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,238,000 after acquiring an additional 557,025 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,489 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 7,261,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

