PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PVH also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.00-$10.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PVH from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.72.

PVH Stock Down 0.2 %

PVH stock opened at $77.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.68. PVH has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $94.51. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.11.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PVH will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PVH by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

Further Reading

