QUINT Price Tops $1.16 (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. During the last week, QUINT has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUINT has a total market capitalization of $930.15 million and $425,210.96 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINT token can now be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00004513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QUINT

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINT’s official website is quint.io.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

