Rakon Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Rakon token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000707 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rakon has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Rakon has a total market capitalization of $46.41 million and approximately $38,994.01 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rakon Profile

Rakon launched on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io.

Rakon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

