Raymond James Cuts Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $55.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Capri from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Capri from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.19.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of Capri stock opened at $36.10 on Thursday. Capri has a 1-year low of $34.25 and a 1-year high of $69.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of Capri

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Capri had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.