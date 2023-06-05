Raymond James Raises Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $260.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRM. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.97.

CRM stock opened at $213.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.86. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.61, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $1,098,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,472.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total value of $231,237.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,107.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neelie Kroes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $1,098,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,472.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,931 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,849 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

