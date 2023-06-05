Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%.

Raytheon Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Raytheon Technologies has a payout ratio of 41.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to earn $5.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

RTX stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.75. 3,809,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,498,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $139.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.35. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

