Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Real Brokerage Stock Performance

Shares of Real Brokerage stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.74. Real Brokerage has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.25.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.32 million. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 126.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Real Brokerage will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Brokerage

About Real Brokerage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Real Brokerage in the 3rd quarter worth $403,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 100,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 27,861 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 33.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities.

