Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Real Brokerage Stock Performance
Shares of Real Brokerage stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.74. Real Brokerage has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.25.
Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.32 million. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 126.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Real Brokerage will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Real Brokerage
The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities.
