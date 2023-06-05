ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Trading Down 6.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.2% on Monday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $6.00. The stock traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.17. 511,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 908,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNW. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ReNew Energy Global by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Price Performance

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.48.

(Get Rating)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.