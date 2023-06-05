RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RNG. Barclays increased their price objective on RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded RingCentral from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on RingCentral from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.17.

RingCentral stock opened at $35.20 on Thursday. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $67.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $302,454.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 313,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,432,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $115,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,096.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $302,454.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 313,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,432,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 17,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 40,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

