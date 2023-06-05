Robert W. Baird Boosts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $210.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Salesforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.97.

NYSE:CRM opened at $213.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.86. The stock has a market cap of $208.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $100,128.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,931 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,849. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

